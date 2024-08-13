Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings From Broadway-Bound ALI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ALI, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, is set to premiere in Chicago next year, for an out of town run prior to Broadway. The show will run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from April 22-May 18, 2025.

As part of the Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert, Nicholas Christopher performed a song from the show, giving fans a first glimpse at what they can expect. The performance also featured Christiani Pitts and Chicago’s Apostolic Church of God. Check out the video!

About ALI

From his early days as Cassius Clay, growing up with dreams of greatness, to his transformation into Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer and humanitarian - ALI follows the pivotal moments, the triumphs, and the struggles of the man who was not only ‘The Greatest’ inside the ring, but also a fighter for justice and a beacon of hope outside of it. Experience the story that’s as vibrant and powerful as the man himself. With an original score blending jazz, classical, hip-hop, funk, soul and rock and roll, ALI is a tribute to a man who continues to inspire millions around the world.

ALI is written and directed by Clint Dyer (Deputy Artistic Director of The National Theatre; Olivier Award®-nominated Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), with original music by composer Teddy Abrams(Music Director Louisville Orchestra, 2024 Grammy Award® winner The American Project, Musical America’s Conductor of the Year 2022), with choreography by Rich + Tone Talauega (MJ The Musical, upcoming MJ Movie, and they have worked with artists including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Usher and more), and co-lyricist/ music producer Q-Tip (Grammy Award® winning hip-hop legend and founder of A Tribe Called Quest).

The creative team for ALI also includes set design by Anna Fleischle (Olivier Award® winner, Tony Award® nominee - Hangmen, Once Upon a One More Time, Time Traveller’s Wife), costume design by Emilio Sosa(Sweeney Todd, 2-time Tony Award® nominee for Trouble In Mind and The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess), lighting design by Jen Schriever (A Strange Loop - Tony Award® nominee, 1776), video/projections/media design by Tal Yarden (Network – Tony Award® nominee, Sunday in the Park with George) and Gino Ricardo Green (Get Up Stand Up, The National Theatre’s Othello), sound design by Benjamin Grant (The National Theatre’s Othello , Get Up Stand Up) and Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit - Tony Award® winner, Merrily We Roll Along and New York, New York - Tony Award® Nominee, Once Upon a Mattress), orchestrations and arrangements by Teddy Abrams and Sean Mayes, associate director Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Notebook, Dreamgirls), music supervisor Sean Mayes (MJ, Hadestown), creative dramaturge Fred Carl (Associate Arts Professor in the NYU Tisch Graduate School for Musical Theatre Writing), special boxing consultant and fight coordinator Michael “Silk” Olajide, Jr. (former Middleweight Champion; trained by Angelo Dundee, Muhammad Ali’s World Champion trainer; Blade to the Heat; Fetch Clay, Make Man), and associate music producer emeritus, Grammy Award® winning saxophonist and vocalist Casey Benjamin.

ALI is produced by Tony Award® winner Richard Willis (War Horse, Jerusalem, Next Fall, One Man Two Guvnors, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Burn This) along with co-producers Brook T. Smith, David & Michelle Campbell, Ian Rupert, Jim and Kathy Mora and TheTribecaWorkshop in collaboration with ABG Entertainment in partnership with Lonnie Ali.