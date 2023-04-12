Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: New MOULIN ROUGE! Stars JoJo and Derek Klena Take Their First Bows Together

JoJo will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Tony Award nominee Klena who returns to the production in the role of "Christian."

Apr. 12, 2023  

Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomes platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out JoJo and her co-star Derek Klena as they take their first bows together in the hit production below!

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 32 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] in 2020 with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S.

JoJo went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer's first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional hits, including another #1 single "Too Little Too Late." In 2016, JoJo returned with Mad Love, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2018, JoJo re-recorded and re-released her first two albums (JoJo and The High Road) under her own label Clover Music. In 2020, her song "Say So" with PJ Morton won a prestigious GRAMMY Award for "Best R&B Song". On film, she's appeared in Aquamarine, RV (opposite Robin Williams), among others.






