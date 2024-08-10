Video: New MOANA 2 Trailer and Poster Revealed at D3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new trailer and poster have been released for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2,” opening in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. The trailer received an enthusiastic response when stars Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson—together on the D23 stage for the first time ever—shared it with fans attending the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Cravalho wowed the audience with a live performance of one of the film’s new songs, “We’re Back,” with dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia under the direction of Tiana Liufau—who contributed animation reference choreography to “Moana” and the new film—and Johnson led the audience in a rousing “chee hoo!” chant.

‘Moana 2’ to open the show! Surprise guest Auli’l Cravahalho #D23 pic.twitter.com/avvHqAnuhV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2024

Also revealed were additional voice cast, including returning stars Rachel House (Moana’s Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana’s father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana’s mother, Sina). The film also features the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

See the poster here: