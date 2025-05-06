Video: Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham Sing CHICAGO in MID-CENTURY MODERN Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has shared a clip from Season 1 of Mid-Century Modern, the new sitcom starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. In the clip, the housemates' usual routine of sorting pills quickly becomes an impromptu rendition of Cell Block Tango from Chicago. Check it out now, and find out the characters' favorite musicals in an exclusive interview with the trio here. All 10 episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu.

Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends -- gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs, where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

The series stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard, and the late Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother.

Mid-Century Modern comes from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Stars Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.