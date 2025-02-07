Video: Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, & Jason Weaver Reunite for 'Hakuna Matata' Performance at the Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has debuted a new clip from The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, the concert experience now on Disney+. In the video, original performers Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, and Jason Weaver reunite for a rendition of the fan-favorite Hakuna Matata, which the trio performed in the 1994 animated film. Watch the full performance here!

This live-to-film concert experience includes epic performances with a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of skillful dancers, state-of-the-art projection mapping images, and the Broadway show’s award-winning costumes and puppetry giving viewers across the globe a front row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world of The Lion King.

In honor of “The Lion King’s” 30th Anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl transformed into the Pride Lands for the concert event featuring a reunion of the original voice cast alongside performances by cast members of the iconic Broadway show. Starring Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, and stage musical alumni Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson, with special guests North West and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, this music event celebrates 30 years of this Oscar and Tony Award-winning global phenomenon that has been brought to life through animation, the Broadway stage, live action and beyond.