Video: Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoe Wanamaker Explain What PICTURES FROM HOME Is All About
Pictures From Home will open at Studio 54 on February 9, 2023.
Pictures From Home will be the first show to open on Broadway in 2023. Previews are set to begin Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 with opening night on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will return to the stage, bringing to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the vicissitudes that comprise familial relationships.
Watch below as the company takes a break from rehearsals to chat about what the new play is all about!
