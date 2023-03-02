Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members Break Down Their Characters

New York, New York will star Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and more.

Mar. 02, 2023  

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals, and will begin performances Friday, March 24, 2023! The musical officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Watch the cast members of New York, New York on Broadway break down their characters!

New York, New York will star Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evan with Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.






Related Stories
Video: Meet the Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway
New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! The company met the press just last week and BroadwayWorld was there to chat with them about the exciting new musical. Watch what they had to say in this video.
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meet the Press Photo
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meet the Press
New York, New York begins performances on Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. The cast and creative team met the press last night and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the video, including rehearsal footage and interviews with members of the team!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
VIDEO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Teases Score in Honor of the Snow Day Photo
VIDEO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Teases Score in Honor of the Snow Day
New York, New York has released a new clip from the score on their Twitter account in honor of Saturday's snow day in NYC. New York, New York features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights). Watch the video here!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Meet the Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on BroadwayVideo: Meet the Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway
February 28, 2023

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! The company met the press just last week and BroadwayWorld was there to chat with them about the exciting new musical. Watch what they had to say in this video.
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!
February 25, 2023

Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway
February 25, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap, and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, beginning previews on Broadway next month!
Video: Andrew Lippa and Rachel Tucker Get Ready to Celebrate 30 Years of JOHN & JENVideo: Andrew Lippa and Rachel Tucker Get Ready to Celebrate 30 Years of JOHN & JEN
January 31, 2023

Direct from a London season, Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay will reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of 'John & Jen' by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance, which celebrates the musical's 30th anniversary, will take place February 9, 2023 at New York's famed 54 Below. Watch a preview of the concert in this video!
Video: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy CenterVideo: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy Center
January 26, 2023

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. In this video watch as Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and more give us a sneak peek!
share