Video: Musical Theatre Takes Center Stage at Eurovision with 'Made in Switzerland'

Do you know that the Eurovision Song Contest was born in Switzerland? If you tuned in for yesterday's first Semi-Final for the 2025 event, you already know that it, and many other things, were made in Switzerland.

After the competing countries performed, hosts Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger took the stage at St. Jakobshalle for a highly entertaining nod to this year's presenting country, "Made in Switzerland". Watch as musical theatre gets a moment in the catchy tribute to Swiss inventions, a mini-saga about William Tell (featuring Petra Mede), and even a quick nod to Wicked. Sadly, the song is not officially a part of the contest.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, on Saturday, May 17. Semi-Finals continue on Thursday 15 May. US audiences can tune in via Peacock.