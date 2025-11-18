Video: Michelle Yeoh Credits Cynthia Erivo for Building Her Confidence to Sing in WICKED

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Michelle Yeoh is back as the villainous Madame Morrible in Wicked: For Good, opening in theaters this Friday. The Oscar-winner, who has been vocal about her apprehension to sing in the two-part adaptation, recently shared how co-star Cynthia Erivo gave her the confidence to perform her numbers on the set of the film, despite her trepidation.

"I recorded it first because I'm a scaredy cat...just in case I didn't want to sing it live," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "And then, Cynthia came up to me, she literally just grabbed my hand, and she goes, 'Michelle.' And she looked at me with those beautiful eyes, [and said] 'I know you can do this. Just sing.'

The character of Madame Morrible sings in a few numbers in the stage version, including "The Wizard and I." The film version of the track, featuring Erivo, charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024. In Wicked: For Good, Yeoh's vocals are present in the first two musical numbers, "Every Day More Wicked" and "Thanks Goodness/I Couldn't Be Happier."

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.