Video: Michelle Williams Talks Extravagant DEATH BECOMES HER Costume

With Michelle Williams back on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, the Destiny's Child star admits that 8 shows a week is not for the faint of heart. "I do absolutely nothing when I do a Broadway schedule," the performer shared during a recent visit to Tamron Hall. "I do miss out on a lot of things because I need to be home and relaxing."

In Williams' first Broadway show in six years, she plays the role of Viola Van Horn, a character made famous by Isabella Rossellini in the original 1992 film. Amid her recent Oscar nomination for Conclave, Rossellini attended a performance of the show, much to William's excitement. "She was so kind and gracious and had nothing but good words to say," she recalled.

Paul Tazewell, who recently won an Oscar for his work on the Wicked movie, designed the costumes for Death Becomes Her and Williams noted that her extravagant costume is not at all lightweight. "It takes two people to get me in the coat and to take me out," she revealed. "It's literally like carrying another person."

In another part of the interview, Williams opened up about her mental health challenges and how she has worked to be real and vulnerable with others, despite her struggles. "It has worked for me and it has worked for so many other people to know that, if she is conquering this and overcoming this... then it makes people know that they're not alone."

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.