Video: Michael Cruz Kayne Is Finding the Humor in Loss with Audible Theater

Beginning Friday, April 28, Michael Cruz Kayne is bringing his self-authored Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp, to the Minetta Lane Theatre. Presneted by Audible Theater, the six-week limited engagement will open Monday, May 8.

Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of A Good Cry created Sorry For Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life-and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss-or will. So... everyone.

Watch below as he checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about the new show!