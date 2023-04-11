Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Michael Cruz Kayne Is Finding the Humor in Loss with Audible Theater

Sorry for your Loss will run April 28 through May 8 the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Beginning Friday, April 28, Michael Cruz Kayne is bringing his self-authored Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp, to the Minetta Lane Theatre. Presneted by Audible Theater, the six-week limited engagement will open Monday, May 8.

Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of A Good Cry created Sorry For Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life-and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss-or will. So... everyone.

Watch below as he checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about the new show!







Related Stories

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Ayodele Casel Previews the Fascinating Rhythms Coming to New York City CenterVideo: Ayodele Casel Previews the Fascinating Rhythms Coming to New York City Center
April 10, 2023

Doris Duke Artist Award winner Ayodele Casel is this season's artist-curator for the Artists at the Center series at New York City Center. In this video, watch as Ayodele and the cast give a special sneak peek of the series!
Video: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Cast Gets Ready for BroadwayVideo: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Cast Gets Ready for Broadway
April 4, 2023

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Watch as the company meets the press n this video!
Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...
March 30, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Ahead of opening night, we checked in to find out what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong... goes wrong.
Video: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGOVideo: Olivia Holt Is Getting Ready to Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
March 30, 2023

The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. In this video, Olivia is telling us all about why joining the cast is a dream come true!
Video: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on BroadwayVideo: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on Broadway
March 22, 2023

Previews are underway for Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld caught up with the company before opening night and you can meet the whole gang in this video!
share