Video: Meet the Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway

Thanksgiving is coming early this year! Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

"[When I read this play] I was so moved by the characters' deep, genuine desire to tell a woke Thanksgiving Day story that honors the violence of the history and its present day legacies, while also making it good for the kids," explained Chavkin. "I love the basic impossibility of that task and the beautiful absurdity that rises from a commitment to doing that task. I was was like...'I have to be there!'"

