Video: Listen to 'Killed a Man in Maine' From DEAD OUTLAW

We have your first listen to “Killed a Man in Maine,” the new song released from the seven-time Tony Award-nominated and acclaimed new musical Dead Outlaw. Listen to the song below!

Dead Outlaw features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, book by Itamar Moses, conceived by David Yazbek, and is directed by David Cromer. In addition to the new single, Dead Outlaw Original Broadway Cast Recording: Part 1, featuring seven songs from the show, is also available wherever you get your music.

The Audible Original release of Dead Outlaw—featuring the entire musical recorded in Dolby Atmos with immersive sound design—will be available exclusively from Audible this fall.

Listen below!

Following its hit world premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and multiple award wins—including the 2024 Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical—Dead Outlaw is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, produced by Lia Vollack Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Audible. Critics have raved: “The feel-good musical of the season” (The New York Times Critic’s Pick); “An unmissable musical filled with excellent tunes” (Deadline); and “The best musical of the decade! It will revive your faith in Broadway itself” (USA Today). Tickets are available at deadoutlawmusical.com.

Dead Outlaw Original Broadway Cast Recording: Part 1 Track List

1. “Ballad,” performed by Andrew Durand

2. “Dead,” performed by Jeb Brown and Erik Della Penna

3. “Normal,” performed by Erik Della Penna, Andrew Durand, and Julia Knitel

4. “Indian Train,” performed by Andrew Durand

5. “A Stranger,” performed by Julia Knitel

6. “Something From Nothing,” performed by Eddie Cooper

7. “Up to the Stars,” performed by Thom Sesma

Dead Outlaw Original Broadway Cast Recording: Part 1 is produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek; recorded, mixed, and mastered by Dean Sharenow; with all songs composed and written by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. The band features Rebekah Bruce (music director, piano, organ, vocals), Erik Della Penna (electric and acoustic guitars, lap steel guitar, mandolin, vocals), Hank Heaven (electric and acoustic guitars), William B Smylie (electric bass), and Spencer Cohen (drums).

The Audible Original release of Dead Outlaw will feature the entire original cast, including Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi.

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting), Kai Harada (sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, makeup design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations and arrangements). Casting is by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam, CSA. Cynthia Cahill serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.