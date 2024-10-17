Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Eisa Davis Discuss WARRIORS Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld's Michael Major sat down with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis to discuss how their Warriors concept album was conceived, working with Hip-Hop royalty like Ms. Lauryn Hill, and recruiting Broadway's best like Philippa Soo, Billy Porter, Casey Likes, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and more. The pair also touches on the accessibility of a concept album, just after the Hamilton cast recording and Passing Strange live capture brought the show to audiences around the world. Watch here!

Warriors will be released on Friday, October 18th.

THE WARRIORS will feature Kenita Miller as Cochise, Sasha Hutchings as Cowgirl, Phillipa Soo as Fox, Aneesa Folds as Cleon, Amber Gray as Ajaz, Gizel Jiménez as Rembrandt, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Swan, and Julia Harriman as Mercy.

The album also includes THE COPS featuring James Remar as Barnes and David Patrick Kelly as Victor; THE HURRICANES featuring Billy Porter as Granger, Michaela Jaé as Yaya, and Mykal Kilgore as Élan; THE ORPHANS featuring Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully and Casey Likes as Jesse; THE TURNBULL AC’S featuring Marc Anthony as Tato, Luis Figueroa as Miguel, and Flaco Navaja as Jesús; THE ROGUES featuring Kim Dracula as Luther and Alex Bonniello as Cropsy; and Shenseea as DJ Lynne Pen.

Colman Domingo is the voice of the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs while the voices of the boroughs include: Ghostface Killah and RZA as Staten Island; Chris Rivers as The Bronx; Cam’ron as Manhattan; Nas as Queens; and Busta Rhymes as Brooklyn.

Busta Rhymes performs the voice of Brooklyn as well as THE BIZZIES: featuring Stephen Sanchez as Cal, Joshua Henry as Wanya, Timothy Hughes as Lance, and Daniel Jikal as Joon.