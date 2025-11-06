Video: Leanne Antonio Sings 'Middle of the Map' From LITTLE MISS PERFECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new look at the upcoming musical Little Miss Perfect has been revealed with a new video of "Middle of the Map" from the upcoming musical. The performance features Leanne Antonio, who will be playing the lead character Noelle in the production. Little Miss Perfect is scheduled to run in Olney Theatre's Roberts Mainstage Feb 8 - March 8, 2026.

Joriah Kwamé became a viral TikTok star with his song “Little Miss Perfect,” which garnered millions of views and launched this new musical with Broadway aspirations.

High school kids are under a lot of pressure. Just ask Noelle, who has lived up to expectations of perfection her whole life, even as she’s attempted to blend in as one of the few Black students at a predominantly white school. But now it’s senior year, and a scholarship to Howard University is within her reach —if she can demonstrate leadership skills.

With an irresistible mix of hip-hop, showtunes, and pop sounds, Little Miss Perfect distills Noelle’s journey as she seeks to escape her small Midwestern town. Joriah's hit songs "Little Miss Perfect" and "Ordinary" feature prominently, and you’ll be humming the new numbers - like "Black Girl Magic," “Malaya's Words," and "Legendary" by the time the curtain falls.