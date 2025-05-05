Video: Lea Salonga Talks Filipino Representation on Broadway and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lea Salonga recently spoke about Filipino representation on Broadway in an interview with CBS News. As part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, CBS News New York's Dave Carlin profiled the Tony winner about headlining Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and her advocacy for inclusion in show business.

"There's a whole lot of us," Salonga said about Filipinos currently, and recently, on Broadway. "I need to amplify that we are all of Filipino descent because who in our rights minds ever thought that this would ever happen? I'm seeing this in my lifetime. I'm seeing it and I'm still doing it and I'm still strong enough to do it."

Salonga also spoke out about her legacy, and how what she's doing can affect future performers.

"It is a passing thought that 'Oh, this happened, and because of that, folks feel empowered to do this,'" she said. "The one contribution that I made was just looking the way that I do."

Watch the full interview here!

About Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga, currently starring in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends on Broadway, is best known for her Tony Award Winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced. Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums – including her latest recording, Sounding Joy– and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose and heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.