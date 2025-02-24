Video: Lea Salonga Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN With TikTok Stars Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Lea Salonga teamed up with TikTok stars Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula to perform a rendition of "Reflection", a song which she sang as the voice of Mulan in the 1998 Disney animated film.

"What an honor to sing with Mulan herself," Tilkin wrote in the caption of the video posted on social media. Gargiula also expressed his delight at performing with the star, writing, "The REAL MULAN I’M CRYING, we love you." Check out the video!

Lea Salonga is currently starring in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends which is now playing at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles through March 9 before transferring to Broadway in April.

Salonga is best known for her Tony Award Winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. Most recently, Lea starred in the West End production of Old Friends, and as Aurora in Here Lies Love on Broadway, which she also produced. Lea was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival.

Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums – including her latest recording, Sounding Joy– and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues.

Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose and heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.