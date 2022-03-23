Video: Laura Benanti Announces Kayla Capone Kasper's Pregnancy at BECOMING BENANTI

Kayla Capone Kasper, a performer and voice teacher best known for her viral Tik Toks and Instagram live series, made her Green Room 42 debut in her one-woman show, Becoming Benanti last week.

During the show, Kayla was joined by a very special guest who helped her share some very special news, her inspiration and the show's namesake, the great Laura Benanti. The Tony-winner joined the performance in video form and helped Kayla announce the news of her pregnancy!

Check out the announcement below:

Kayla Capone Kasper is a multi-hyphenate artist of voice based in Central Pennsylvania. Favorite credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Allenberry Playhouse), Laura Benanti's "Sunshine Songs" Concert, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Fulton Theater), and Company (Hershey Area Playhouse). Upcoming she is playing Girl in Once at The Allenberry Playhouse and Amalia Balash in She Loves Me at Priscilla Beach Theatre. Kayla is an adjunct professor of voice at Lebanon Valley College and maintains her own private voice studio. She has also gained a viral following on Tik Tok for her educational videos about theater and voice and recognition on Instagram for her live "In Conversation With..." series. Follow on Tik Tok/Instagram @kaylacaponekasper