Video: Lady Gaga Talks Adapting Her Voice for JOKER Character

Lady Gaga visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to discuss her role as Lee Quinzel- also known as Harley Quinn- in the new movie Joker: Folie à Deux. On the show, she also discussed her companion album Harlequin, which was released last week.

The movie is somewhat of a musical, featuring sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals and songs like "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Good Morning," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more.

"It's not your typical musical," the superstar explained to Kimmel. "It's kind of unhinged and chaotic." She went on to discuss adapting her usual singing voice for her work as Lee. "My character is not a trained singer. I worked a lot on developing her voice and finding what her sound was...I sing in lots of different ways [in the movie] because there's moments of fantasy."

As for the album Harlequin, Gaga says it's an "extension of the world" that can be listened to either before or after viewing the film itself.

"I was just so inspired by this whole process and I wanted to do something with the music that's in the movie but really bend genre and make it hard to define, like my character," she said. "I think women are super exciting and complex and can't be pinned down. So that's what Harlequin is." Joker: Folie À Deux will be released in theaters on October 4. Harlequin is available now. Watch the full interview!