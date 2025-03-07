Video: Lady Gaga Reveals She Would Love to Write a Musical

'The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with,' she said.
Lady Gaga may someday add Broadway to her resume, but not in the way you may think! During a recent press conference for her new album "Mayhem", Gaga revealed that she would love to write a musical someday!
“I would really love to write a musical. I think that would bring me so much joy,” she said. “The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with. While I appreciate the desire for me to win a Tony, I would want to put years of work into that.”
When asked about starring in a musical, Gaga said that she wouldn't be interested, as the 8-show schedule would be hard to maintain, and that she would rather focus her efforts on the creative side.
Watch the full clip below!
I cannot believe I had the opportunity to talk to my idol, and ask her a question I’ve always wanted! Thank you to @ladygaga for dealing with my nonsense while I planted the seeds for your Broadway career. Thank you to @spotify for the opportunity to listen to MAYHEM early!! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/c2dxUIcO9v— Dominic Crisonino✨ (@Dominic_Criso) March 7, 2025
Videos