Video: Lady Gaga Reveals She Would Love to Write a Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lady Gaga may someday add Broadway to her resume, but not in the way you may think! During a recent press conference for her new album "Mayhem", Gaga revealed that she would love to write a musical someday!

“I would really love to write a musical. I think that would bring me so much joy,” she said. “The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with. While I appreciate the desire for me to win a Tony, I would want to put years of work into that.”

When asked about starring in a musical, Gaga said that she wouldn't be interested, as the 8-show schedule would be hard to maintain, and that she would rather focus her efforts on the creative side.

Watch the full clip below!