Video: Kit Connor Talks Returning to Stage Roots in ROMEO + JULIET

When Kit Connor took on the role of Romeo in Sam Gold's production of Romeo + Juliet, he was excited to return to his stage roots after finding success in his onscreen roles.

"You do kind of learn to be an actor on the stage more than you ever can in front of a camera," the Heartstopper star said on a recent visit to CBS Mornings.

When approaching the infamous Shakespeare protagonist, Connor said it was an exciting challenge to tackle a role that has been played so many times in the past. "A lot of my heroes have played this role so there was definitely a little bit of fear going into it," he recalled.

"One of the beauties of doing a play like this is you kind of have to go into it as if it's a brand-new play and as if it's something that has never been touched before and a role that's never been touched before. It's been really fun to create our own Romeo and Juliet." Watch the full interview now.

Connor stars in the show alongside Rachel Zegler, which is scheduled to end its run at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on February 26.

In addition to Connor and Zegler, the production features Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, ROMEO + JULIET features music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.