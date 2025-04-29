Video: Kevin Bacon Revives Iconic 'Footloose' Performance at Stagecoach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kevin Bacon is turning back the clock on one of his most iconic performances. On Sunday, the Footloose star took the Stagecoach Festival stage to perform Kenny Loggins' title number from the 1984 musical classic, alongside his brother Michael Bacon. Watch a clip from the performance, shared by Stagecoach's official TikTok page!

@stagecoach The legend of The Bacon Brothers is alive in the Palomino @The Bacon Brothers Watch the @Amazon Music livestream only on @Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. #thebaconbrothers #stagecoach #country ♬ original sound - stagecoach

Though Bacon performed the number as part of the California music festival, he shared earlier this year that he has no interest in dancing to the song at weddings. “My worst nightmare is to be at a wedding and the DJ puts on the music...about 10:30, the song comes on, and suddenly the wedding becomes about me getting out and dancing. People will literally form a circle around me and clap their hands like I’m a trained monkey," the actor said during a career retrospective at SXSW.

In the original film, Kevin Bacon starred as Ren McCormack, a Chicago transplant who moves to a small Utah town, bringing along his infectious musical and dance style. However, much to his chagrin, rock music and dancing are banned within the city limits. Before too long, Ren falls in love with the reverend's daughter, Ariel, and attempts to bring music and dancing back to the town.

The movie, which also stars Lori Singer, John Lithgow, and Sarah Jessica Parker, has become a cult classic since its release, remembered for such hit numbers as the title song, "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man), "Let's Hear It For the Boy," and more. The movie spawned a Broadway musical in 1998, which was nominated for four Tony Awards, and a remake in 2011.

Deals from John Proctor Is the Villain Booth Theatre (Broadway) At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. John Proctor Is the Villain, led by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past. Get Tickets from $71.00