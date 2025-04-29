Video: Kevin Bacon Revives Iconic 'Footloose' Performance at Stagecoach

Bacon starred as Ren McCormack in the 1984 musical film.
Kevin Bacon is turning back the clock on one of his most iconic performances. On Sunday, the Footloose star took the Stagecoach Festival stage to perform Kenny Loggins' title number from the 1984 musical classic, alongside his brother Michael Bacon. Watch a clip from the performance, shared by Stagecoach's official TikTok page!
@stagecoach
The legend of The Bacon Brothers is alive in the Palomino @The Bacon Brothers Watch the @Amazon Music livestream only on @Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. #thebaconbrothers #stagecoach #country♬ original sound - stagecoach
Though Bacon performed the number as part of the California music festival, he shared earlier this year that he has no interest in dancing to the song at weddings. “My worst nightmare is to be at a wedding and the DJ puts on the music...about 10:30, the song comes on, and suddenly the wedding becomes about me getting out and dancing. People will literally form a circle around me and clap their hands like I’m a trained monkey," the actor said during a career retrospective at SXSW.
In the original film, Kevin Bacon starred as Ren McCormack, a Chicago transplant who moves to a small Utah town, bringing along his infectious musical and dance style. However, much to his chagrin, rock music and dancing are banned within the city limits. Before too long, Ren falls in love with the reverend's daughter, Ariel, and attempts to bring music and dancing back to the town.
The movie, which also stars Lori Singer, John Lithgow, and Sarah Jessica Parker, has become a cult classic since its release, remembered for such hit numbers as the title song, "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man), "Let's Hear It For the Boy," and more. The movie spawned a Broadway musical in 1998, which was nominated for four Tony Awards, and a remake in 2011.
Videos