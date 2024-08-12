Video: Ken Page Sings 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ken Page, well-known as the voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, took the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend to sing another deliciously evil Disney villain song.

At one of the panels, Page sang Poor Unfortunate Souls, sung by Ursula in The Little Mermaid. The song was written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and originally performed by Pat Carroll in the 1989 animated film.

Watch the Drama Desk Award winner perform below!

Hey, anyone want to hear Ken Page, aka Oogie Boogie himself sing Poor Unfortunate Souls?#D23Expo2024 pic.twitter.com/GgbINfdrhH — Agustin Macias (@August_Macias) August 11, 2024

Ken Page was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. Widely known as the voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas franchise, he was in the original Broadway casts of The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cats, and It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues. He also appeared in the first Broadway revival of Guys and Dolls with an all-Black cast. He has appeared at regional theatres all over the United States and in London in productions of Randy Newman’s Faust, Stephen Schwartz’s Children of Eden, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aida, The Wizard of Oz, Les Misérables, My One and Only, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Along with The Nightmare Before Christmas, his film credits include All Dogs Go to Heaven, Torch Song Trilogy, and Dreamgirls, and his TV work includes guest roles on Charmed and Touched by an Angel, as well as various films and specials. He regularly reprises his role as Oogie Boogie in several productions at Disneyland and Disney World, including HalloWishes, Halloween Screams, Haunted Mansion Holiday, and the Hocus Pocus Villian Spelltacular. He also lends his vocal talents to video games such as The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Pumpkin King and Oogie’s Revenge, and the Kingdom Hearts series.