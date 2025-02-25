Video: Kelly and Mark Parody WICKED in Preview for Oscars Aftershow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.





x

Kelly Ripa is channeling Ariana Grande in a new promo tied to Kelly and Mark's annual After the Oscars show. In the parody video, which includes clips taken from Wicked, Ripa's face is superimposed over Glinda's as she tells the citizens of Munchkinland, "Henceforth, the pronuncifying of my name will no longer be pronuncified as Galinda, but simply Kelinda."

Likewise, co-host and husband Mark Consuelos lip-synchs and dances as Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero in the Dancing Through Life sequence. Other featured musical numbers include What Is This Feeling, Popular, and Defying Gravity. Watch the video here!

The fan-favorite “After the Oscars® Show” will air LIVE from the famed Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in front of thousands of fans, sitting in the very seats that Hollywood’s elite warmed mere hours before, winning their golden statuettes.

During the ceremony, Kelly and Mark will be waiting in the wings, ready to speak to the Academy Award® winners the very minute they walk offstage, capturing that special moment of joy (or shock) to share with millions in the “Live” audience across the country.

Then, throughout the midnight hours, while the rest of Hollywood is dancing the night away, the entire “Live” team will be hustling and bustling to create the show that will feature the best moments with the biggest Oscar® winners and, of course, highlighting the night’s most fabulous fashion. When the sun rises and 9 a.m. EST hits, Kelly and Mark — ready or not! — will walk onto the Dolby Stage LIVE and welcome special guests, a show-stopping musical performance and much more! Ticket information can be found HERE.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu, and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.