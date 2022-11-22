Video: KPOP Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
KPOP is now running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27, but the party came early on Sunday night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes with the cast in the video below!
Starring K-pop super star Luna/">Luna as MwE, KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.
In addition to Luna/">Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi.
The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.
From This Author - Opening Night
The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!... (read more about this author)
November 22, 2022
KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27, but the party came early Sunday night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and you can watch as we check in with the company in this video.
Video: & JULIET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
November 19, 2022
The highly anticipated new musical, & Juliet, is now officially open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video!
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Company Celebrates Opening Night
November 14, 2022
In this video, watch as the company of Kimberly Akimbo, including Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and more, celebrates opening night on Broadway!
Video: ONLY GOLD Company Dances Through Opening Night
November 9, 2022
The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night in this video!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of MY BROKEN LANGUAGE with Daphne Rubin-Vega and More!
November 8, 2022
Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on November 6. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to behind the scenes with the company in this video!