Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer Shares Why Audiences Need to Flock to the Theatre

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with 'KIMBERLY AKIMBO' star Steven Boyer who shares why audiences need to flock to the theatre to see the new Broadway musical currently in previews at the Booth Theatre. Steven gives us the inside scoop on the show's transition from the Atlantic and what it has been like working alongside Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark!

About KIMBERLY AKIMBO:

Winner of every off-Broadway "Best Musical" award, including the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the "powerful new musical" (Jesse Green, The New York Times) Kimberly Akimbo is moving to Broadway this October. Tony Award® winner Victoria Clark stars as Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and Tony Award® winner Jeanine Tesori, with direction by Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo "feels like a miracle - the funniest and most moving experience of my entire return to theatergoing" (Peter Marks, The Washington Post).

Before closing out the episode with a fun 'Juilliard or Not' game, Steven also dishes on how performing stand up comedy impacted his career and the type of work he wants to continue to pursue!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they have a spoiler heavy discussion about the new Netflix limited series; DAHMER: MONSTER - THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY created by Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, which is based on a true story. They also share how audiences need to check out the new Netflix film LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE starring Mila Kunis, Finn Witrock and Connie Britton. The exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

