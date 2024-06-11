Video: Juliana Canfield Says Her Nomination Feels Like Extra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just under two months ago, Juliana Canfield was celebrating making her Broadway debut in this season's most talked about new play. Now, she has something else to celebrate- a Tony nomination!

"I've never worked with a cast and creative team that is in such lockstep. I'm so glad that so many of us have been recognized. It feels like a win in and of itself."

Watch as Juliana chats more about what this nomination means to her, what makes this project so special, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.