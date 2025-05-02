Video: Josh Groban Performs New Song on 'Be Alright' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







To celebrate the release of his new retrospective album "Gems", Tony-nominee and bestselling singer Josh Groban visited Good Morning America on Friday to perform "Be Alright," one of two new songs on the album.

"I'm always looking forward to what's next, and so, to be able to time-out for a second and look back on all the amazing adventures that my fans have allowed me to have is very special to do," said the performer ahead of his performance. He also teased his upcoming Las Vegas residency, taking place this month at The Colosseum. "I've got like 5 tux changes in that show, it's going to be amazing." Watch Groban's performance now!

Gems, his new 18-track retrospective body of work, collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, “Be Alright” and “Open Hands.” Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13 via Reprise Records. The crystal-clear vinyl will include 2 extra songs – “Broken Vow” and “Remember When It Rained” – handpicked by Groban himself.

Encompassing over two decades of definitive anthems, Gems traces Groban’s impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. Among many highlights, it boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up.” He famously performed the latter during a NASA tribute to the crew of Space Shuttle Columbia at Super Bowl xxVIII and as a surprise for Oprah Winfrey at her 50th birthday. It also includes the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 “To Where You Are”.

Plus, it showcases his versatility with the likes of the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout “Evermore” as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Not to mention, it includes his duet with Kelly Clarkson on “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera.

Gems also shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.