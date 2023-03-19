Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail Talk SWEENEY TODD on CBS News

Sweeney Todd, currently in previews, is scheduled to open on March 26, 2023.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and Tommy Kail spoke with CBS News on bringing the new revival of Sweeney Todd to Broadway, alongside new clips from the production.

Watch the interview below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, stars Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George).

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

The cast also features Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award®-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy® nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.




Related Stories
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness Photo
Josh Groban Out of SWEENEY TODD Tonight & Tomorrow Due to Illness
Josh Groban will not be in Sweeney Todd for Friday, March 17th's 8pm performance or Saturday, March 18th's 2pm performance due to illness. Groban was also out of the performance last night, Wednesday March 16th. 
SWEENEY TODD Releases New Block of Tickets, On Sale Now! Photo
SWEENEY TODD Releases New Block of Tickets, On Sale Now!
A new block of tickets is now on sale for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford. Find out how to get tickets here!
Video: Annaleigh Ashford Talks the Bloodiness of SWEENEY TODD Photo
Video: Annaleigh Ashford Talks the Bloodiness of SWEENEY TODD
Annaleigh Ashford sat down with Seth Meyers to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. She discussed doing the production after the passing of the show's composer, Stephen Sondheim, plus bringing her son to see Into the Woods, the horror aspect of Sweeney Todd, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Annaleigh Ashford to Talk SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT Tomorrow Photo
Annaleigh Ashford to Talk SWEENEY TODD on LATE NIGHT Tomorrow
Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will sit down with Seth Meyers tomorrow on Late Night to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. Sweeney Todd also includes Josh Groban in the title role, Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA OpeningAndrew Lloyd Webber Releases Statement; Will Miss BAD CINDERELLA Opening
March 18, 2023

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has just released the following statement regarding his son's health, and Bad Cinderella on Broadway.
Video: Watch Highlights from the Original Run of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'Video: Watch Highlights from the Original Run of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'
March 18, 2023

Wanna be a dancin' man? You can live you wildest dancin' dreams this Broadway season at the Music Box Theatre. Bob Fosse's DANCIN' opens tomorrow and to celebrate we are flashing back to video highlights from the show's original run in 1978. 
Video: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Speaks Out Against Anti-Drag Laws in MSNBC InterviewVideo: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Speaks Out Against Anti-Drag Laws in MSNBC Interview
March 18, 2023

Watch Chicago's Jinkx Monsoon speak out about the wave of anti-drag laws currently being proposed by Republican lawmakers.
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West EndPhotos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End
March 18, 2023

Last night, Friday 17 March, Kim Kardashian attended the West End production of the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with her son, Saint West, and friends. Check out the photos here!
Pennsylvania School District Vetoes Production of THE ADDAMS FAMILYPennsylvania School District Vetoes Production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY
March 18, 2023

A voting board in the school district of Northern Lebanon, Pennsylvania has vetoed a proposed production of the popular musical, The Addams Family. 
share