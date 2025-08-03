Video: Josh Gad Returns to JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh Gad has returned to Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl! He had originally stepped out for the opening performance after testing positive for COVID, and then testing negative quickly there after. See the video of his performance here!

John Stamos stepped into the role of King Herod while Gad was recovering. There is still another chance to see the Hollywood Bowl Performance on Sunday, August 3.

Gad is best known for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise, originating the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, and portraying LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Gad will next be seen in A Tree Fell in the Woods, starring opposite Alexandra Daddario and Daveed Diggs.