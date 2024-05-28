Video: Jonathan Groff Discusses MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Tony Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Groff, who is currently playing the role of Franklin Shepard in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, visited Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday.

On the show, he talked about the Tony nominations that the musical received, including one for each of the leading cast members.

"I've been watching the Tonys since I was a kid, so to have three Tony nominations is incredible...Merrily We Roll Along has seven nominations...it's really exciting for our whole show."

"It's such a special production..." he added.

Watch the full video!

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.