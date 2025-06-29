Video: John Travolta Surprises Fans as 'Danny Zuko' at GREASE Sing-Along

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grease fans got a a big surprise at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night, where they gathered for a special sing-along of the beloved film. Original 'Danny Zuko' himself, John Travolta, took to the stage dressed in T Birds attire.

He wrote on Instagram: "Tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, for the first time I surprised everyone at the GREASE Sing-A-Long and dressed up as Danny Zuko. No one knew. Not even the cast. Thank you for a great evening." Watch the video:

Directed by Randal Kleiser and based on Jim Jacobs' and Warren Casey's musical of the same name, Grease was released in 1978 by Paramount Pictures to tremendous critical and popular acclaim. The film was nominated for five Golden Globes and an Oscar, and was the winner of the People's Choice Award for Best Musical. Grease stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway.

