Video: Jimmy Fallon Presents Billy Crudup with Sardi's Portrait on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Emmy-winner Billy Crudup is back on the New York stage in a new production of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts, currently in previews at Lincoln Center Theater. On a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the performer talked about Ibsen and why his material is still timely hundreds of years after it was first written.

"They keep returning to it because the themes that he explores are really impactful about social dynamics: when there's change in power structures, what happens at home, [and] the drama that unfolds there. It's so good that six generations later, we're still doing it," he explained of Ibsen's work.

Also in the interview, Crudup and Fallon joked about Fallon receiving a portrait at Sardi's for his eight-show run in All In, despite Crudup having yet to receive one. "For 30 years, I've been doing plays in New York, and I can't get my picture up there at Sardi's," Crudup noted. After their banter, Fallon went on to present Crudup with his own Sardi's portrait, much to his surprise. Watch their conversation and his reaction here!

The new version of Ibsen’s GHOSTS, written by Mark O’Rowe with direction by Jack O’Brien, is currently in previews. The production will open on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. The show features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand, and Lily Rabe as Helena Alvin.

The production sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis will be the Stage Manager.

After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s son has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s Ghosts is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This spectacular new version, written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go – all the way to its electrifying climax.