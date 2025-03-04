Video: Jessica Vosk Sings 'Underneath the Frost' by Will Reynolds and Eric Price

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first listen to Jessica Vosk singing 'Underneath the Frost' featuring music by Will Reynolds, and lyrics by Eric Price, accompanies by a 62-piece orchestra.

The song is the first single from Getting Closer, an upcoming album featuring material from the Reynolds & Price catalogue. The recording will showcase songs from their musicals, performed by Broadway stars and backed by the renowned Budapest Scoring Orchestra.

About Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk has just wrapped Season 2 on the #1 animated musical series Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime), creating the fan-favorite role of Lute. The Hazbin album just reached 1 billion streams. Jessica just finished her star turn as Jenna in Waitress at the famed MUNY, after having starred there last season as Florence in Chess.

This year, she’s in development, creating the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches. Recent credits and appearances include the Atlantic Theatre’s production of Bedwetter, based on the best-selling memoir by Sarah Silverman, The Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, as well as creating the role of Aunt Val inthe Broadway-bound world premiere of Becoming Nancy.

Having completed a 30-city concert tour after her she made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, she will return to the storied venue as the featured guest with The New York Pops (December 20 & 21) noting holiday appearances earlier in the month with National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center (December 5-7).

Jessica is also the host of Carnegie Hall’s new podcast “If This Hall Could Talk”, which is quickly growing. A few favorites: Re-creating the role of “Fruma Sarah” in Fiddler on the Roof revival; Notably, Vosk had an acclaimed run for 2 years as “Elphaba” in Wicked on Broadway, including the 15th anniversary production.

Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Vosk self-produced her first album, Wild and Free, which debuted on the Billboard and iTunes Charts; she also has a Grammy nod for her worth with the San Francisco Symphony. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.