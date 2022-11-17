Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Collaboration
Click Here for More on The Collaboration

Video: Jeremy Pope & Paul Bettany Explain What THE COLLABORATION Is All About

The Collaboration begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 29, 2022.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for the American premiere of The Collaboration, which will begin previews on Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day.

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, "Hollywood") star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).





Related Stories
VIDEO: Jeremy Pope on Doing THE COLLABORATION In Three Different Iterations Photo
VIDEO: Jeremy Pope on Doing THE COLLABORATION In Three Different Iterations
Jeremy Pope sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss returning to Broadway in The Collaboration. Pope also told the story of his mother passing out in the audience of his Broadway debut, being nominated for two Tony Awards in one year, and his upcoming film, The Inspection. Watch the interview video below!
Photos: Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany & THE COLLABORATION Company Get Ready for Broadway Photo
Photos: Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany & THE COLLABORATION Company Get Ready for Broadway
Rehearsals are underway for the American premiere of The Collaboration, which will begin previews on Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The cast just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room!
Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen Join the Cast of THE COLLABORATION Photo
Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen Join the Cast of THE COLLABORATION
The full Broadway cast has been announced for the American premiere of The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes, Bohemian Rhapsody), and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah (The Visitor, Tree).
Tickets For the Broadway Premiere of THE COLLABORATION Are on Sale Now Photo
Tickets For the Broadway Premiere of THE COLLABORATION Are on Sale Now
Tickets are now on sale for the American premiere of The Collaboration, featuring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, written by Anthony McCarten, and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah.

