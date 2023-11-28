Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere

This limited engagement is currently in previews and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Spain Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Second Stage Theater is presenting Spain by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The company features Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Zachary James, and Erik Lochtefeld, Andrew Burnap, and Danny Wolohan. 

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with the company to discuss the show's Off-Broadway premiere. Hear about the show from Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli, Erik Lochtefeld, and more below!

This limited engagement is currently in previews and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

SPAIN is the recipient of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund award and is generously supported with a gift from MacPac Entertainment LLC. Spain is a Second Stage commission, supported by the New American Voices Fund.

Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.

SPAIN features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by The Telsey Office.






RELATED STORIES

1
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN Photo
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN

The complete cast has been revealed for SPAIN by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli at Second Stage Theater. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: Tony Yazbeck Talks Directing and Choreographing Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDENVideo: Tony Yazbeck Talks Directing and Choreographing Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
Video: Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big ScreenVideo: Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen
Video: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGVideo: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOTVideo: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You