Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere

Second Stage Theater is presenting Spain by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The company features Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Zachary James, and Erik Lochtefeld, Andrew Burnap, and Danny Wolohan.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with the company to discuss the show's Off-Broadway premiere. Hear about the show from Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli, Erik Lochtefeld, and more below!

This limited engagement is currently in previews and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

SPAIN is the recipient of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund award and is generously supported with a gift from MacPac Entertainment LLC. Spain is a Second Stage commission, supported by the New American Voices Fund.

Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.

SPAIN features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by The Telsey Office.