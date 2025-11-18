Video: Jeff Goldblum Talks 'Noble' WICKED: FOR GOOD, Praises Jon M. Chu

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In just a clock tick, Wicked: For Good will finally be here for all the world to see. In celebration, the stars of the film are making their rounds on the late-night shows throughout the week, including the wonderful Jeff Goldblum.

The performer, who plays The Wizard in the two-part film, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss the project "Jon M. Chu is a genius and I think he's done a mesiter vork with both movies, but this really sticks the landing," he teased.

"I do believe it's just glorious. And with those two women singing like they do, and acting their hearts out, just fantastic. And yes, for these times or any time, I believe this movie can contribute... something that is noble, uplifting, and delicious." Check out the full interview, where he praises his co-star Cynthia Erivo, with whom he shared the stage during NBC's recent Wicked: One Wonderful Night special.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.