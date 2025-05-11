Video: Javier Muñoz Sings 'It's Love' From WONDERFUL TOWN

The show closes at the New York City Center on May 11.
The New York City Center Encores! just released a video of Javier Muñoz singing the song It's Love from their current production of Wonderful Town. Muñoz portrays the role of Robert Baker in the production, which closes on May 11. See below for the video!
The cast is led by Aisha Jackson and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as sisters Eileen and Ruth. The production also features Jimmy Ray Bennett as Officer Lonigan, Etai Benson as Frank Lippencott, Allison Blackwell as Mrs. Wade, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Speedy Valenti, Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Helen, Javier Muñoz as Robert Baker, Fergie Phillippe as Wreck, John Rapson as Chick Clark, and Daniel Torres as Mr. Appopolous.
Wonderful Town also includes Jonathan Duvelson, David Foley Jr., Lindsay Roberts Greene, Marc Heitzman, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Kate Louissaint, Alicia Lundgren, Morgan Marcell, Robin Masella, Dario Natarelli, Michael Olaribigbe, Patricia Phillips, Renée Reid, Samantha Siegel, Phumzile Sojola, Nicholas Ward, Jacob Keith Watson, Annaliese Wilbur, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
In 1935, sisters Ruth, an aspiring writer, and Eileen, an aspiring actress, move from Ohio to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic ambitions, overcome heartbreak, encounter an assortment of colorful characters, and ultimately find love.
Videos