Video: James Monroe Iglehart Performs 'A Wonderful World' on SHERRI

James Monroe Iglehart, star and co-director of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, visited Sherri on Wednesday. On the show, he serenaded the audience with a rendition of a rendition of the classic song A Wonderful World, in addition to talking with Sherri about playing the Jazz icon.

"It feels amazing to be able to stand on the shoulders of this man because, without him, there would be no me," explained Iglehart. "What [Armstrong] had to go through was incredible, and he always made sure that he tried to find the positive in everything regardless of how crazy it got." Watch the performance and conversation now!

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical opened on Broadway on November 11, 2024 at Studio 54 and is set to close on Sunday, February 23, 2024. The show stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast includes Trista Dollison as Standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Fate Marable/Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane will portray Armstrong on Wednesday evenings and Thursday matinees.