Video: Jackie Burns Sings 'Memory' from Casa Mañana's Country Production of CATS

Watch Jackie Burns sing 'Memory from final production of Casa Mañana's 2024/25 season, which puts a Texas twist on a Broadway classic. Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS is one of the most distinctive and longest-running Broadway musicals of all time. This summer, Casa Mañana's production sets the show not in the classic junkyard, but the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards. The production is now on stage through June 8, 2025.

Casa Mañana has a rich 67-year history in Fort Worth as a key part of the cultural district and the largest producing theatre in the city. This production of CATS is meant to engage Fort Worthians with a fun and memorable design that honors “where the west begins.” CATS, directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, will feature sets, costumes, and choreography that tip their hat to Cowtown. Tickets are on sale now.

CATS stars Broadway veteran Jackie Burns as Grizabella. Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked, Burns most recently originated the role of Tess in the world premiere new musical Burlesque in the UK as well as the lead role of Jenny in the new musical Hard Road To Heaven.

Principle cast includes Korie Lee Blossey as Old Deuteronomy, Clifton Samuels as Rum Tum Tugger, Raphe Gilliam as Munkustrap, and Michael Brian Dunn as Bustopher Jones.

Korie Lee Blossey's (Victor/Old Deuteronomy) credits include The Genie in Disney's Aladdin (Broadway/1st National Tour) and Santa in Elf The Musical (Broadway at Music Circus).

Clifton Samuels' (Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger) Broadway credits include ELF (Revival), Mrs. Doubtfire, Amazing Grace (OBC), FOLLIES (w/Bernadette Peters), A Chorus Line (Rev.). His Off-Broadway credits include Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard-Dir: Susan Stroman). He has been seen in TV/Film in “FEUD-Capote….”(opp Demi Moore), “FBI: Most Wanted”, “The Blacklist,” “Younger,” “Boardwalk Empire”, WORTH (Netflix) and Coen Bros. Hail, Caesar!.

Specialty roles include Allison Bridgeman as Jennyanydots, Henry Cawood as Mungojerrie, Michael Di Leo as Mistoffelees, Jackson Dunlap as Skimbleshanks, Cameron Edris as Tumblebrutus, Sami Murphy as Bombalurina, Caylie Rose Newcom as Rumpleteazer, Ellen Pierce as Sillabub, Myranda Sophia Sanchez as Demeter, Audrey Biehl Simmons as Jellylorum, Danny Tran as Macavity, and Payton Zemaitis as Victoria. Vocalists include Logan Dolence, Emma Grace Freeman, Cate Gould, and Andrew Nehme Nicolas.

Parker Esse is Director and Choreographer. His previous work at Casa Mañana includes Buddy Holly, Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, and Million Dollar Quartet. After performing on Broadway in the Tony-winning Fosse, Esse collaborated on multiple Broadway/Regional productions as associate director/choreographer, creating Tony and Drama Desk-nominated productions including Finian's Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities and Follies. Esse's recent work includes Light in the Piazza (City Center Encores!), West Side Story (The Muny), Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse/The Muny), and Beautiful (Maine State & Fulton Theatre).

Additional creative staff include Seth Byrum as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer and Allan Branson as sound designer.