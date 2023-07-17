Video: Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

The Muny is presenting Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

The Muny is presenting Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31. The cast features three-time Tony nominated actor Robin de Jesús (Seymour Krelborn), Patti Murin (Audrey), Michael McGrath (Mr. Mushnik), Ryan Vasquez (Orin Scrivello and Others) Nicholas Ward (The Voice of Audrey II) Taylor Marie Daniel (Chiffon), Stephanie Gomérez (Ronnette), Kennedy Holmes (Crystal) and Travis Patton (Manipulation of Audrey II). The company will also be joined by the Muny Youth ensemble.

Get a look inside the first rehearsal below!

This Muny production of the campy comedy, as previously announced, is led by director Maggie Burrows, choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with music director/conductor Andrew Graham.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Krit Robinson, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Kelley Jordan, fight coordinator Bart Williams, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

About the show

A delicious comedy for the heart of summer! Little Shop of Horrors is a campy thriller that follows meek floral assistant Seymour on his quest to win over the love of his life, Audrey. A total eclipse of the sun and a scheming man-eating plant threatens his dream and takes over Seymour’s life. Expect the unexpected and get ready to feed your inner quirkiness with this hangry tale. Whatever you do, do not feed the plant!




