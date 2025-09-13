 tracker
Video: Inside Lear deBessonet’s Commute to RAGTIME’s First Rehearsal at LCT

Preview performances begin on September 26th, with an official opening night set for October 16th.

By: Sep. 13, 2025
On her morning commute, moving between home life and the world she is creating on stage, Lear deBessonet, the new Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater, heads to the first rehearsal for her new production of Ragtime. “There could not be a project that I felt more strongly this city needed – and this country needed – than RAGTIME. This is my dream. This is our dream," says Lear deBessonet, Kewsong Lee Artistic Director, LCT. 

Joining the previously announced Joshua HenryCaissie LevyBrandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina TaubJohn Clay III, and Rodd Cyrus, will be Anna Grace Barlow as ‘Evelyn Nesbit,’ Nick Barrington as ‘The Little Boy,’ and Tabitha Lawing as ‘The Little Girl.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinBilly CohenRheaume Crenshaw, Charity Angél Dawson, Ellie FishmanJason Forbach, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina KondoMorgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Tom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Swings and off-stage understudies for the production will be Eean Sherrod Cochran (dance captain), Kerry ConteNick GaswirthJackson Parker GillJenny MolletMatthew Scott, and Ellie May Sennett.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The creative team for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Ragtimeincludes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey OfficeCraig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen FlahertyCody Renard Richard is the production stage manager.




