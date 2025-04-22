Video: Idina Menzel Talks REDWOOD On-Stage Mishaps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Redwood star Idina Menzel dished on her return to Broadway in the musical, including returning to the Nederlander Theatre where she made her debut in Rent almost 30 years ago, and becoming a certified climber so she can sing midair while climbing the giant trees on stage.

During the interview, she recalled an on-stage snafu from a recent performance that resulted in the Tony-winner changing some lyrics to one of her songs. "I was worried that the audience wouldn't know [I was safe] and they would be worried about me," she explained. "So as I jumped off and I was singing the song, I went off the lyrics and said, 'I'm perfectly safe. Don't worry about me!"

Menzel also talked about how she would be open to revisiting her iconic turn in Wicked with Kristin Chenoweth, but with a twist. "If there were a gala and we could raise money for some great charity, I thought we could switch roles. It's a little harder for me to get the soprano. She's much more versatile [and could] belt out Defying Gravity." Watch the full conversation with Menzel, where she talks about her background as a wedding singer, why she doesn't like to know who is in the audience, and more.

Idina Menzel is currently on Broadway for the first time since If/Then in the new musical Redwood. The show opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025, and Menzel is scheduled to appear through August 17, 2025. She recently received her official portrait at Sardi's, celebrating a career that has included Tony, Obie, and Drama League Awards. Take a look photos from the Sardi's event here. Menzel's Broadway credits include If/Then, Wicked, Aida, and Rent, also appearing onscreen in Enchanted (and its sequel), Uncut Gems, and the Rent and Wicked movies.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.