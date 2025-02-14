Video: 'I Won't Say (I'm In Love)' from Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first listen to 'I Won't Say (I'm In Love) from the Hamburg Production of Disney's Hercules in this all-new video.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure with a score by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and Tony-winner David Zippel and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

Hamburg is the first place in the world to see the brand-new musical with new songs written for the stage by the film's Oscar-nominated composer and lyricist.

This world-premiere production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott, with set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser. The Production Team also includes video designer George Reeve, puppet designer James Oritz, hairstyles and wigs by Mia M. Neal, makeup by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert and dance arrangements by David Chase. Previous stage versions were performed at The Public Theater in 2019 and at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in 2023.