Video: Hugh Jackman Performs LES MISERABLES in Rehearsal For Radio City Concerts

Ahead of his upcoming run of performances at Radio City Music Hall, Hugh Jackman is giving fans a peek inside rehearsal.

Jackman will kick off his New York With Love concert series on January 24, with performances running through October 4. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, also including The Boy From Oz and other surprises from his career.

In a recent post, Jackman wrote, "Before our opening tomorrow night, I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who’s worked tirelessly on our show. Yes, the incredible cast and orchestra, band, dancers, singers and crew. But most importantly … the fans!! Without you all, none of this would be possible. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Previously, Jackman had posted clips of rehearsal for songs from The Music Man, The Greatest Showmna, and more, which can be seen here. Check out a video of him rehearsing Valjean's Soliloquy from Les Miserables below!

About Hugh Jackman

This year brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.