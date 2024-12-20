Videos: Hugh Jackman Rehearses LES MISERABLES, MUSIC MAN & More For Radio City Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hugh Jackman is giving his followers a look inside the rehearsal room ahead of his upcoming Radio City shows.

Before starting his New York With Love concert series at Radio City Music Hall next month, Jackman has shared videos of himself rehearsing songs from The Music Man, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman.

In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, also including The Boy From Oz and other surprises from his career.

Performances begin on Friday Jan 24, 2025, and will run through Saturday Oct 4, 2025. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

"Ya Got Trouble" from The Music Man

"The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman

"Who Am I?" from Les Misérables

About Hugh Jackman

This year brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.