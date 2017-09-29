Video: He's Ours! Broadway's Brightest Put Their Spin on the Songs of Jazon Mraz

It was announced this week that singer Jason Mraz will be making his Broadway debut in Waitress.

A two-time Grammy Award winner (and six-time nominee), Jason has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours." Mr. Mraz has performed around the world, selling out venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

Jason will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come, this October. While his career began in coffeehouses in San Diego, he is equally at home in a pie shop on 47th Street.

Jason Mraz is no stranger to the Grammy and Tony Award nominated music from Waitress, having recorded "Bad Idea" and "You Matter To Me" with Sara Bareilles on her Top 10 album "What's Inside: Songs From Waitress."

Broadway is no stranger to Jason either, with many members of the Broadway community covering his soulful, friendly tunes for cabaret audiences. So, while we wait for Jason to make his Broadway debut, let's take a look at Broadway's take on Jason's biggest hits.

Related Articles