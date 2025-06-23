Video: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings 'Me And The Sky' in Rehearsals for COME FROM AWAY at The Muny

Performances run June 26 through July 2nd, 2025.
Get a first look at Heidi Blickenstaff sing Me and the Sky in rehearsals for The Muny's production of Come From Away. Come From Away has book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.
Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, Ashley Brown, Andréa Burns, Trey DeLuna, Alan H. Green, Adam Heller, Abigail Isom, Jacob Keith Watson, Tamika Lawrence, Jason Tam and Zoe Vonder Haar star in Come From Away when the musical makes its Muny premiere this summer in Forest Park. Come From Away, based on actual events in the aftermath of 9/11, will run June 26-July 2.
The production is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer) and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The team also includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer); The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting); and Joanna Battles (dialect coach).
@HBlix brings us to new heights with this sneak peek ?Come From Away opens June 26! #isntsheincredible #themuny #theatre #musicaltheatre #comefromaway #stlouis #regionaltheatre♬ original sound - The Muny
When the world stopped on Sept. 11, 2001, kindness soared in an isolated Canadian town. In Come From Away, a breathtaking musical based on a remarkable true story, 38 commercial flights from around the globe are diverted for days to tiny Gander, Newfoundland. Unfazed by the arrival of nearly 7,000 surprise guests, the residents provide light in a dark time, welcoming the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and hope.
