Video: Heather Headley Performs 'He Is' on TAMRON HALL

Heather Headley recently visited the Tamron Hall show to discuss the latest season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, which premiered last week. During her appearance, the Tony-winner took the stage to sing "He Is," a song that originally appeared on her debut album This Is Who I Am. Watch the performance now!

In addition to Sweet Magnolias, Headley appears in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a concert experience celebrating 30 years of the iconic Disney franchise. Read BroadwayWorld's recent interview with the star, and check out the special, now streaming on Disney+.

Heather Headley originated the role of Nala in Elton John and Tim Rice's hit Tony winning musical The Lion King, and then went on to play the title role in the duo's next Broadway venture Aida which won her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Headley also won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. She can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.