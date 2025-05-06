Video: Hear 'Childish Things' from Alliance Theatre's MILLIONS Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of the the Alliance Theatre's MILLIONS preview event, Behind the Musical, cast member Yair Keydar performed the heartfelt song "Childish Things." In the number, Anthony (Keydar, recently seen in Off Broadway's Drag: The Musical) lets his mom know that he's "putting away childish things" and taking care of younger brother Damian. MILLIONS runs on the Coca-Cola Stage May 9 – June 15.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom), an original score by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins, The Light in the Piazza, Days of Wine and Roses), and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, To Kill a Mockingbird).

The cast of MILLIONS is led by Keenan Barrett as Damian; Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway: The Music Man, Oklahoma!) as The Thief; Leigh Ellen Jones (City Springs Theatre Co: Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof) as Maureen; Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The King and I) as Dorothy; and Steven Pasquale (Broadway: American Son, The Bridges of Madison County) as Ron.